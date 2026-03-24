Protecting What Matters 03.24.2026

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Karen Tallent, President – Groves on 41. Why & how the olive oil industry is becoming more important to California & SLO County. Tips on choosing the best olive oil for every occasion. “YIKES”! Exploring the world of food that you never thought paired with olive oil.

*Joel Peterson, CEO – Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. Growth, importance & economic impacts of North County’s wine industry. Changing tastes & demographics + basin “water challenges” facing our local wine industry. Role of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance in attracting commerce and growth to our area.