Protecting What Matters 03.26.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Geoff Auslen, Glenn’s Repair & Rentals, speaking about current state of play pertaining to California’s gas powered landscaping tool ban. Pro and cons battery operated and gas-powered landscaping tools. Tips on choosing the best options for you.

*Jennifer Borjon-Wescom, General Manager of Borjon Auto Center. Top auto industry and how they impact our local dealerships. EV’s, Hybrids or internal combustion engine; making the right choice for you. What you need to know about new technologies making their way into your vehicles.