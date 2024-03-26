Zoning Ordinance Update Workshop for Paso Robles Tonight 03.26.2024

The Paso Robles planning commission will be meeting tonight to hold the last public workshop for updating the city’s zoning code.

Nine public workshops have been held so far with different topics, and this final workshop will discuss zones and allowed uses, and environmental standards.

Zones and allowed uses defines the purpose and applicability of all zoning districts and overlay districts in the city, as well as the development standards for each zoning district.

The environmental standards address noise, floodplain management, hillside development, lighting and illumination, and more.

This is the final meeting before the overhaul is presented to city council. The meeting begins tonight at 6:30 in the city council chamber at 1000 Spring street.