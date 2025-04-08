Protecting What Matters 04.08.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Ray Santiago, RVP – Integrity Payments. How credit card processing “works” for consumers and businesses. Services business owners should expect from their credit card processing relationship. Mistakes business owners make when choosing and working with their credit card processor.

*Seth Peek, Atascadero City Council Member & Business Owner. Why and how young business owners should consider civic engagement. Opportunities and challenges of becoming a new city council member. Atascadero General Plan and other projects underway to make Atascadero even greater.