Weed Abatement Inspections Upcoming in Paso Robles For Fire Season 4.08.2025

2025 Weed Abatement Requirements Press Release

Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services reminds residents and property owners of the upcoming weed abatement inspections.

In preparation for fire season, property owners must maintain their properties at levels that are below requirements outlined in the city’s weed abatement ordinance.

Inspections for excessive vegetative growth will begin May 5, 2025. Paso Fire also reminds residents that these requirements are for the entire property, not just front yards.

Anyone with questions about weed abatement can contact the Paso Robles fire department at (805) 227 – 7560.