Protecting What Matters 04.09.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety.

Today’s Guest(s):

*Spencer Chretien, Associate Director of the 2025 Presidential Transition Project at The Heritage Foundation – Project 2025. How an unprecedented coalition of conservative groups plans to tame the current unaccountable administrative state. Building for a conservative victory through policy, personnel & training.

Four pillars that will pave the way for conservative success in Washington, D.C.

*Rabbi Meir Gordon, Chabad of Paso Robles. Education and Sharing Day – April 19th. Passover 2024 – April 22nd – its symbolism and importance in modern times. Chabad of Paso Robles, Passover observance.