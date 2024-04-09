Woods Humane Society Holding Pet Pantry Donation Drive 04.09.2024

Woods Humane Society announced that they will be holding a Pet Pantry donation drive on Saturday, April 27th from 11 am to 2 pm.

The Pet Pantry event first began in 2020 during the covid-19 pandemic in response to a large number of pet parents who were facing hardships, unable to provide their pets with the most basic needs.

The event asks the community to donate pet food to assist families facing hardship, with over 12 thousand pounds of pet food shared in 2023.

The event will take place at all San Luis Obispo county Lemos Feed & Pet Supply locations. Locations are in Paso Robles, Atascadero, San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Los Osos, Arroyo Grande, and Nipomo.

Lemos will also be offering a 15 percent discount on any goods purchased for donation during the event.

Woods is also accepting donations at its two locations prior to the event.