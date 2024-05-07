Protecting What Matters 05.07.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*John Roush of Park Cinemas speaking about downtown parking. Understanding the history of the downtown Paso Robles parking controversy. Discussion of the Paso Robles city council May 7th agenda items pertaining to parking. Next steps for those opposed to paid parking in downtown Paso Robles.

*Hidden Creek Movie Team, Screen Writer Steve Brody, PhD. Julian Mercado Avila & Darien Jewel, Directors/Producers. Speaking about the people and story behind the movie, Hidden Creek. The challenges faced in making an independent film. Discover how families cope with the dementia & grief associated with a family member’s loss of independence and pending death.