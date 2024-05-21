Protecting What Matters 05.21.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Andy Maltz, Principal at General Intelligence. Speaking on unlocking the mysteries of Artificial Intelligence. Understanding the types of AI and the terminology associated with it. Everyday uses of AI and how it can help us on day-to-day basis.

*Scott Fisher & Ben Green, MD, Aging Wisely Project. Speaking about strategies to make the most of your elder years. Key concepts in helping us understand old age as a distinct and worthy stage of life. In-depth life-stories of aging wisely elders.