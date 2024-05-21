SLO Supervisor Meeting Today Discussing Supplemental Budget 5.21.2024

The county board of supervisors will be meeting this morning at 9.

An item on its agenda is the approval for the budget hearing schedule, and to approve slight adjustments recommended to the budget.

Another part of its agenda is a public works item that would improve several roads in San Luis Obispo county with high collision rates. The improvements would install centerline striping and rumble strips.

Five of these roads are in the north county: Adelaida road, Peachy Canyon road, El Pomar drive, La Panza road, and Geneseo road.

You can attend today’s meeting in person, or watch online.