Protecting What Matters 06.09.2026

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Ericka Scott & Jake Rothman – Central Coast Value Network. The Clear Path to building a business worth keeping – or selling.

How business owners can prepare for growth & transition. Upcoming Clear Path workshops – June 17th in Atascadero & June 19th in Pismo Beach.

*Megan Barth, Executive Editor – California Globe. The latest on voter fraud and counting incompetence in California. Current state of play in statewide elections. Do Hilton & Pratt have a chance in the general election? Tech theft in Newport Beach + regional and national political news.