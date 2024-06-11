Protecting What Matters 06.11.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Shannon McOuat, Executive Director, Hospice SLO County. What is hospice and its important role in end-of-life care. The social and emotional aspects of death. How Hospice SLO County differs from Medicare/Medi-Cal hospice care.

*Mike Brown, Government Affairs Director, COLAB. A deep dive into SLO County’s Billion Dollar budget. Impact of State Budget cutbacks on SLO County’s budget. Emerging issues of importance to SLO County residents.