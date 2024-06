Press Release Structure fire

At around 8:13 yesterday evening, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a residential structure fire.

Firefighters arrived to the 300 block of Camino Lobo in Paso Robles within about three minutes, seeing smoke coming from the attic vents of a one-story residence.

The fire in the attic was contained and extinguished, without spreading to the rest of the structure.

No one was injured during this incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.