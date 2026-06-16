Protecting What Matters 06.16.2026

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Eric Olson — Owner of the Central Coast Distillery. Rise of craft sprits in the United States and the Central Coast. Path to becoming a craft distiller. Creating new spirits that appeal to various different generations.

*Jenny Grinager & Rebekah Koznek, Trustees of the Templeton & Atascadero School Districts. Moms 4 Liberty Vs. Southern Poverty Law Center – Hate Maps & Extremist Groups defined. Mahmoud Vs. Taylor (LGBTQ opt outs) – Latest from the Templeton & Atascadero schools. Math & Reading proficiency, social emotional learning, cell phone limits and AI policy.