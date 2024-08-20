Protecting What Matters 08.20.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Wendy Derovan, Friend & Resident of Jerusalem, Israel. Life in Israel before and after October 7, 2023. Current dynamics facing Israeli citizens as the war against Islamic extremism grinds on. What the future may have in store in Israeli, the Middle East and the United States.

*Allison Platz-Velazquez, Director of Marketing & Sales, Delta Liquid Energy. CARB’s Zero Emission forklift regulations and its impact on the AG economy. CARB’s Zero Emissions space & water heater standards. Growing role of renewable propane in California.