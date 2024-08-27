Protecting What Matters 08.27.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Guest Host Erik Gorham.

Today’s Guest(s):

*DA Dan Dow & Deputy Director of Grizzly Youth Challenge Academy Salisha Hile. How the Grizzly Youth Challenge Academy reclaims the lives of 16-18 year-old students by building leadership, self-esteem & academic skills. Instilling values, life skills, education, and the self-discipline necessary to succeed as productive citizens.