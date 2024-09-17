Protecting What Matters 09.17.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Jacob Rothman, Rothman Investment Management, Atascadero. Investing 3.0. Tax planning as a strategy. Common mistakes made by investors.

*Aubrey Stromnes & Jennifer Covarrubias, Radiology Associates of San Luis Obispo. Role of radiology in modern medicine. Common procedures in radiology and their diagnostic value. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month – How Radiology Associates supports the cause.