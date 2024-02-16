Public Budget Workshops For Paso Robles 02.16.2024

The city of Paso Robles announced they will be holding a public workshop to help gather resident input for setting goals in the upcoming two year budget cycle.

The workshop will be Saturday, March 2nd at 10 am. The public is invited and encouraged to participate and attend in person or remotely to provide their input to the city council and staff.

City council will adopt its goals for the next two fiscal years in its March 19th regular meeting. The timeline estimates the budget will be adopted in the June 18th meeting.