Repairs Continue on Highway 1 as More Slides Further Damage 02.16.2024

Caltrans and contracted crews continue their repairs at Paul’s Slide on highway 1.

Onsite assessments of other sections of the highway have also been made due to recent slides caused by rains. The first slide is known as the Dolan Point Slide, and the second is the Regent Slide.

Both slides took place north of Paul’s Slide, causing a closure of highway 1 just south of Esalen Institute. Caltrans says that repair designs are being formed for both locations, but working conditions at both slides are currently deemed unsafe. Forecasted rain events may also alter the impact date when crews can begin full-fledged repairs.

Caltrans says that the estimated time of stabilization and reopening at Dolan Point Slide could be around a month once dry conditions return.

But there is no estimated reopening date at the Regent Slide. Caltrans will provide an update once assessments are complete.