Public Diablo Canyon Safety Meeting 06.22.2023

On Wednesday and Thursday of next week, the Diablo Canyon Independent Safety Committee will be holding a meeting at the San Luis conference facility in Avila Beach.

The meeting is open to the public, can be accessed via a Zoom webinar, and will be comprised of five separate sessions. These sessions will include reports on fact-finding visits to Diablo Canyon, the status of the license renewal application to the NRC, PG&E presentations, information on plant safety and operations, and more.

Attendees can make oral comments or ask questions. If you are unable to attend, you can email questions to the Diablo Canyon Independent Safety Committee.

More information on this meeting can be found at: dcisc.org.