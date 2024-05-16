Public Hearing For County Budget Scheduled 5.16.2024

The county board of supervisors were presented with the 2024 – 25 fiscal year budget in its meeting on Tuesday, and voted unanimously to accept the current recommended budget for public review.

Highlights from budget director Lisa Howe’s presentation on the budget include a $15.6 million deficit in the county, primarily stemming from a loss in both short and long term funding.

Short and long term cuts to staffing will be used to balance the budget, such as removing eight positions, and leaving 22 vacant positions unfunded, unless they are approved by the board.

The county plans to hold a hearing for the budget starting June 3rd, and plans to adopt it by June 5th.