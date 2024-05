The Paso Robles Wine Festival begins today, and will run through May 19th.

The Wine Fest features over a hundred of paso’s best wineries in a large, wide-open space with multiple open-sided tasting tents, expanded with culinary bites, live entertainment, and more.

The Wine Fest takes place at the Paso Robles Event Center, and the 2024 event will welcome celebrity chef Tyler Florence and five of the area’s best live-fire cooking chefs.