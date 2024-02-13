Public Study Session For Planning Commission Tonight 02.13.2024

The city of Paso Robles encourages the public to attend a planning commission public study session scheduled for tonight at 6:30.

The session will review sections of a proposed amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance. The city’s community development department began the process of overhauling the city’s zoning ordinance in fall of 2021, with 8 of 10 planned workshops completed so far.

Topics for this study session will include: signs, parking, fences, landscaping, accessory structures, swimming pools, objective design standards, and more.

City staff will be compiling recommendations and comments from the public, and all proposed amendments will be presented in their entirety to the city council in the spring of this year.

The workshop will be in the city council chambers at city hall. You can also watch the meeting online.