Disaster Preparedness Class in Paso Robles This Month 02.13.2024

North county Community Emergency Response Training team will be offering disaster preparedness courses in Paso Robles starting next week.

The program, known as CERT, teaches basic disaster skills to help residents prepare for, survive, and recover from emergencies and large scale disasters. Classes will be offered at the Paso Robles public safety center on February 20th, 22nd, 27th and 29th from 6 to 9 pm. March 2nd will be the final training course for certification, requiring attendance of all other training courses.

Registration for these free classes is required, and can be done online, or by emailing: [email protected].