Atascadero received just under an inch of rain yesterday.

Paso Robles received one third of an inch.

Santa Margarita six tenths.

Templeton nine-tenths of an inch.

Same in Cambria nine tenths.

Now it gets hot. 105 today. And 107 tomorrow.

High temperatures will be over 100 until Friday of next week. (good thing you watered your lawn yesterday)

A cooling center is being set up at the centennial park gym in Paso Robles.

More on the weather coming up.