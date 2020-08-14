Republican Patriots Rally 8.14.2020

A Patriots rally yesterday in Paso Robles for republican candidates running for public office.

Andy Caldwell is running against democrat Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara in the 24th congressional district. Caldwell is the founder of COLAB in Santa Barbara county.

Another candidate who spoke came all the way from Monterey county. Vicki Norden talked about her race for state senate in the 17th district.

There were also a number of north county school board candidates as well as supervisor John Peschong at yesterday’s conservative rally in Paso Robles.