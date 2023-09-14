REACH Seeking Public Comment on Economic Strategy 9.13.2023

A draft roadmap for the first-ever comprehensive economic strategy for the counties of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara is currently available online for public comment.

The plan was developed by REACH, a Regional Economic Action Coalition, and lays the course for collaborative action and investment in the region for economic development over the next five years. The roadmap was developed with guidance from over 400 stakeholders and a 30-person cross-sector strategy committee.

Comments will be reviewed by the strategy committee, which will then revise the draft strategy before submitting it to the EDA for approval. The roadmap can be viewed at: reachcentralcoast.org.