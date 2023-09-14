Paso School Board Discusses 36th Street Campus 9.13.2023

In its regular meeting last night, the Paso Robles school board received further updates and clarification on what can be done at the 36th street campus.

Assistant superintendent Brad Pawlowski said that California geological survey provided an updated letter to the school district about its modernization plans: to move forward with the initial plans for Georgia Brown, the school must investigate the anomaly that exists for DSA approval, and trenching is an approved method.

The school board discussed alternatives for modifications that could be done without requiring DSA involvement, as trenching would need to take place next summer.

Pawlowski confirmed that staff could present the board with options for the feasibility of modernizing the campus without DSA involvement during the next board meeting on September 26th.