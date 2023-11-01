Real Estate Developer in SLO Arrested For Bribing Supervisor 11.01.2023

The district attorney’s office for the central district of California released a statement earlier this week about an arrest made for conspiracy, falsification of records, and obstruction of justice.

37-year-old Ryan Wright was arrested on a federal grand jury indictment, alleging he paid the late county supervisor Adam Hill more than 95 thousand dollars in bribes and gifts. Hill was not identified in the news release by the DA’s office.

The release says that Wright, alongside another co-conspirator, bribed supervisor Hill with financial benefits in exchange for Hill advocating for Wright’s real estate company’s projects with county officials and board of supervisor meetings. The release goes on to say that they attempted to conceal these bribes through falsifying records, and funneling payments through a consulting company.

The indictment against Wright shows that the men involved communicated through texts and emails, discussing payments and how to conceal them. Wright’s trial is scheduled to begin on December 26th in Los Angeles. If convicted of all charges, Wright could face a maximum of: 5 years in federal prison for conspiracy, 10 years in federal prison for obstruction of justice, and 20 years in federal prison for the falsification of records.