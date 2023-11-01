Lizzie Fire Update From SLO Cal Fire 11.01.2023

Cal Fire released a statement yesterday evening on an update for the Lizzie fire.

As of 6 pm yesterday, the fire was at 80% containment, with 13 fire crews battling the blaze. 0 structures were damaged or threatened, and no injuries were reported. All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted, and expected full containment of the fire will be tomorrow, November 2nd.

The San Luis Obispo police department also released a statement yesterday afternoon saying they identified two juveniles through video surveillance, who were seen leaving the area where the fire is believed to have started. Police say after further investigation, one of the juveniles was arrested for unlawfully causing a fire that causes great bodily injury, and booked into the San Luis Obispo county juvenile hall.