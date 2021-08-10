Recall Election 8.10.2021

Next week, you’ll likely receive your ballot in the recall election. That election is not until September 14th, but it’s all mail-in and they’re sending the ballots out next week. You’ll receive your ballot in the mail, but you can walk it into one of the 76 polling places in the county.

Randall Jordan is with the republican party in San Luis Obispo county. He says the local republican party is not recommending you vote for any particular candidate. He says right now, it’s a close race. He says the leader in the polls is republican talk show host and attorney, Larry Elder. Elder has raised nearly 5 million in just over a month, but that’s peanuts compared to the 45 million raised by governor Gavin Newsom in an effort to prevent his recall.

