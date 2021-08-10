CRT & PR School Board Resolution 8.10.2021

Critical race theory returns to the Paso Robles school board tonight. School board president Chris Arend wrote a resolution banning the teaching of the controversial theory about racial oppression in our country.

Trustee Nate Williams spoke up at the meeting in late June. He says critical race theory is not in the district curriculum.

Local people also spoke about that resolution at the meeting in late June. One parent talked about his son’s experience in a Paso Robles high school classroom during which a Cuesta college teacher taught critical race theory, telling his son that white people were oppressors, and people of color were the oppressed.

So, the proposed resolution comes back before the Paso Robles school board tonight. If approved, it would ban the teaching of critical race theory in the Paso Robles school district.

The school board meeting gets underway at six at the district office on Niblick road. Public comment on critical race theory will be limited to twenty minutes.

It’s a long agenda. The school board has a lot on their plate. There are shortages of teachers and staff, partly because teachers, staff and administrators are leaving the Paso Robles school district like rats leaving a sinking ship.