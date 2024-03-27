Recall Gavin Newsom Petitions Approved 03.27.2024

Yesterday afternoon, the secretary of state’s office approved the petitions of circulation for the recall of governor Gavin Newsom.

Supporters of the recall must now gather over one million, three hundred thousand votes until September 3rd for the recall to qualify, which is 12% of the almost 11 million votes cast in the last election for Newsom. The signatures must come from at least five different counties.

Anne Dunsmore, Rescue California’s campaign director said: “He has put this state and its residents in a dangerous position financially.”

This is the second recall attempt against governor Newsom, surviving the first attempt in 2020.