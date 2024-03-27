Pilot AI Program Presented to Paso Robles School Board 03.27.2024

Following last night’s Paso Robles school board closed session, the board said that there was no reportable action on the superintendent discussion.

However, trustee Jim Cogan announced that there will be “ exciting news” coming.

As part of the meeting’s presentations, Ronalee Anderson, Educational Technology Tosa, presented the board with information on possible AI usage by students and staff through a pilot program known as Magicschool.

Magicschool is an artificial intelligence application designed for monitored classroom use to build AI literacy for students. Magicschool will give teachers the opportunity to give students monitored AI related tasks on their Chromebooks, intended to teach students responsible AI usage.

This pilot program has been presented to teachers throughout the district over the past few months, and a pilot platform will be launched in April this year. Around July, data and feedback from the pilot will be presented to the board for considered implementation.