Recall Governor Newsom 8.23.2021

Did you receive your ballot last week in the governor’s recall election? Thousands of ballots sent out to voters in San Luis Obispo county.

The Tribune has a cover story today on a 20-year-old bi-sexual Cal Poly student who is running for governor. John Drake is one of 46 candidates in the race for governor.

If Newsom is recalled, the favorites to succeed him include conservative talk show host Larry Elder, state assemblyman Kevin Kiley of Rocklin, and John Cox, who ran for governor after moving to California from Illinois. While living in Illinois, Cox ran unsuccessfully for congress, the senate, and president in 2008. He also ran unsuccessfully for Cook county recorder.

After moving to California, Cox ran for governor in 2018 on the republican ticket. Newsom won that election by about 24 points.

Election day is September 14th, but the ballots are already in the mail, or already at the home of California voters. It is a state-wide, recall election for governor Gavin Newsom.