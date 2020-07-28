Recall Newsom 7.28.2020

A third attempt underway to recall governor Gavin Newsom. Faith Cortez is coordinating the recall effort in San Luis Obispo county.

Three attempts seems to be the charm in recalling a Calfiornia governor. It took three attempts before governor Gray Davis was recalled.

Faith Cortez says there are a number of places where you can sign a petition to recall governor Gavin Newsom. In the north county, you can sign a petition at Rooster’s Firearms.

That’s Faith Cortez of Recall Newsom. Again, the website is:

They have to gather more than two million signatures before mid-November. 16,000 signatures in San Luis Obispo county.