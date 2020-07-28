Coronavirus SLO Update & Americas Frontline Doctors 7.28.2020

San Luis Obispo county reports 144 new cases of the coronavirus manifesting over the weekend.

There are currently 426 active cases of the virus.

411 are recovering at home.

15 are hospitalized, 4 in ICU.

Since March, 1644 have got the virus in San Luis Obispo county.

That’s out of a population of 285 thousand people. So far, nine people have died. All over the age of 60 most with underlying issues.

Although the county prepared to accommodate 1300 patients suffering from Covid-19, the most at any one time is 16. That was reported Sunday.

County health officer Dr. Penny Borenstein says the county is trying to track all the cases.

Testing continues at the Vets Center in San Luis Obispo from 7-7. There are also several pop up locations. To make an appointment, go to readyslo.org.

