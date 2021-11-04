Redistricting in SLO 11.04.2021

San Luis Obispo county supervisors are drawing up new maps for their supervisorial districts for the next ten years. They do this after each census.

Today in Atascadero, a workshop that you can attend to learn about the maps that the supervisors are considering.

Eric Gorham is coordinating the informational meetings. So there will be meetings from 2:00 – 4:00 this afternoon and at 5:30 – 7:30 this evening.

Both to be held at the republican headquarters on El Camino Real in Atascadero. That’s located in the Adobe Plaza.