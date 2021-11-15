Redistricting in SLO 11.15.2021

It’s November, which every ten years is the month for redistricting. Another meeting scheduled tomorrow in Atascadero to discuss redistricting of the supervisor’s districts. That will be from 2-4 at the republican headquarters on El Camino Real.

The supervisors to discuss the proposed maps at a hearing on Friday morning. They’ll review maps proposed by consultants hired by county staff. They’re trying to protect the current districts which some say looks like a salamander. Three districts get a piece of San Luis Obispo, including the 5th district served by supervisor Debbie Arnold. The way it stands today, Debbie’s district gets part of Cal Poly, which is a very different group of residents from those living in Atascadero, Pozo, Santa Margarita, and the rural part of the 5th district.

The discussion from 2-4 tomorrow afternoon at the republican headquarters in Atascadero. They’ll talk about the maps proposed by county staff and their consultants, and another which is generating a lot of interest.

It was drawn up by a south county resident, Richard Patton. It profoundly changes the supervisors districts to follow the state guidelines. It eliminates the gerrymandering which has twisted the supervisors districts into the current configuration.

Speaking of redistricting, the state may reconfigure San Luis Obispo county’s assembly district, now served by assemblyman Jordan Cunningham. That 35th assembly district may move north. The new plan under discussion in Sacramento removes Santa Maria and northern Santa Barbara county from the district. The northern boundary moving all the way to include Monterey county to the Santa Cruz county line. That’s the proposal. It would make the district heavily democrat. State officials are working on that now.

It’s not coincidental Morro Bay city council member Dawn Addis announced her candidacy for the assembly a day after state officials released their preliminary plan to change the district and make it Monterey county’s district. It would make the district similar to John Laird’s state senate district.

Dawn Addis is a Morro Bay city council member who is heavily involved in the teachers union.