Atascadero Arrest 11.15.2021

An Atascadero man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly threatened a jogger with a fire arm.

The incident occurred just before 8 Saturday morning in the 7300 block of San Marcos road.

40-year-old Marshall Badgett stood outside his home and screamed that he had a gun. As a jogger passed by, he pointed the firearm at the individual. The runner was able to get away without incident or injury.

Shortly after that, police officers heard a gunshot coming from his property.

Badgett was booked in the county jail on counts of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and other charges.