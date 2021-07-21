Redistricting in SLO 7.21.2021

San Luis Obispo county supervisors received a lengthy report from redistricting partners yesterday afternoon.

Paul Mitchell described some of the issues related to redistricting and outlined a timetable for five meetings leading to the board’s approval of redesigned districts in December. That is contingent on the Census Bureau’s report on the census.

The first person to comment on the redistricting was San Luis Obispo mayor Heidi Harmon. The mayor lobbied for the fifth district retaining a slice of San Luis Obispo.

Supervisor John Peschong tells KPRL he feels the gerrymandered 5th district, which includes Cal Poly, should be redesigned.

The redistricting discussion will get serious after the census numbers are released in October.