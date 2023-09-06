Registered Sex Offender Pleads Guilty to Child Molestation 9.06.2023

In mid-August, registered sex offender Jonathan Oscar Davis followed a ten-year-old girl into a Bath and Body Works in downtown San Luis Obispo, where he attempted to inappropriately grab her and pick her up.

The girl and her sibling screamed for their mother, who confronted Davis and called 911. District attorney Dan Dow announced yesterday that Davis had pleaded guilty to felony child molestation and committing a lewd act on a child.

Davis has also admitted that he was convicted for child molestation three times previously, and has been given a ‘strike’ for residential burglary near San Francisco county back in 2001.

The district attorney’s office says Davis faces 8 years in state prison for his conviction, and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 5th.