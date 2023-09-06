Paso Council Holding Special Meeting to Fill Mayor Seat 9.06.2023

The Paso Robles city council unanimously voted last night to appoint one of its members into the vacant mayor position in a special meeting.

The special meeting will take place tomorrow night, September 7th, at 6:30. The council will discuss and vote on which council member to appoint, and the new mayor will be sworn in at the meeting.

The appointed mayor will serve until the end of the mayor’s current term: November 2024. The council will then direct staff on how to fill the vacant council seat as a result of the appointment, which will appear on a later city council agenda.

A new council member must either be appointed within 60 days, or a special election can be called.