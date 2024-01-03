Resilient Souls Holding Human Trafficking Awareness Event 01.03.2024

Resilient Souls will be holding a human trafficking awareness event on Thursday, January 11th from 6 to 9 in the evening at Park Cinemas in Paso Robles.

The event will feature education and awareness, questions and answers, and an auction after the movie “Sound of Freedom.”

Resilient Souls is a nonprofit organization dedicated to care for and facilitate the growth and healing of victims of trauma, abuse, and exploitation.

The event is free for all who attend, but seat reservations can be made on Park Cinema’s website for a small fee.