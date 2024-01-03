Petition to Recall Bruce Gibson Receives Approval 01.03.2024

The petition to recall San Luis Obispo county district 2 supervisor Bruce Gibson has been approved by the county clerk recorder’s office.

A release by the committee to support the recall says that they may start gathering recall petition signatures beginning today. Recall petitions will be available at the republican party headquarters, 7357 El Camino Real, Atascadero, from 10 am to 6 pm starting January 4th. Additional locations for signing the petition will be announced in the next few weeks.

Eligible locations for the district 2 recall petition includes residents in the city of Atascadero, rural west Templeton and Paso Robles, the San Miguel Community Services District, lake Nacimiento, Oak Shores, Heritage Ranch, San Simeon, Cambria, and Cayucos.

Additional information can be found at: recallbrucegibson.com.