Atascadero police are investigating a stabbing that occurred last night.

It occurred in the area of El Camino Real and highway 41 at 6:35 PM.

City officials say the stabbing was the result of an apparent road rage incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

He is in stable condition.

The suspect involved was arrested last night in Paso Robles.

He’s identified as 67-year-old Gary Wayne Benites of Templeton. He was booked at the county jail.