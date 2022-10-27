Robbery at CVS 10.27.2022

We get more information about the robbery at CVS in Paso Robles Tuesday night.

Around 9:45, a man dressed in black clothing and wearing a black ski mask entered the store and brandished a knife at the cashier. He demanded cash. The man received a small amount of money from the cash register, and fled to the rear of the store.

Police officers arrived at CVS within 60 seconds of receiving the 911 call. Police were told the suspect might still be inside the store, so they escorted customers and employees outside. Paso Robles police, and the sheriff’s k-9 unit searched the store, but they did not find the suspect. Police later discovered the suspect escaped out a back door before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles police department. Or if you’d like to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.