Test Scores in the North County 10.27.2022

Test scores indicate the impacts of the pandemic shut down on student learning was profound in the north county.

Atascadero unified school district saw only minor drops in the number of students testing at state standards. Those scores dropped 1% in both reading and math.

But Paso Robles and Templeton each saw declines in reading of about 5-7% from 2019.

San Miguel saw a decline of 4.5% points in its reading scores.

In math, Paso Robles students saw a 6% drop in scores. Templeton and San Miguel recorded math score declines of between 8 to more than 9 percentage points. Shandon was also hit hard.

The only school district to show improvement was Cayucos. KPRL talked with one family which decided to keep mom at home to teach their only child, who was a 3rd grader. Other families did the same, which may explain the improvement.

Overall, the learning loss was profound in San Luis Obispo county.