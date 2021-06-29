Romanian Immigrant Story 6.29.2021

Many Americans were shocked by the popularity of socialist candidates for national office, particularly among younger voters.

A north county woman who grew up in Romania says many Americans don’t know what it’s like to live in a socialist country.

Dora Carey telling KPRL about her first experience as a child which taught her the realities of living in a socialist state.

While attending in kindergarten, she and the other children were asked to bring their favorite toy to class with them. Because of the economy, toys were not common. She said she and her sister shared a doll. She took the doll to kindergarten and said it was a great day, until the kindergarten teacher asked all the children to place their toys in the box.

She said that in the socialist state of Romania, no one owned anything. The state owned everything. She said the state would determine who would play with the toys. She said she and the other children cried and went home in tears. That’s when her father first told her of America, a country where public schools would not take toys away from children. She said America became a beacon of hope for her.