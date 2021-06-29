Transgender Laws Travel Ban 6.29.2021

The state of California is banning tax-payer funded travel to five states. That’s because of laws passed in those states which restrict transgender youth from playing sports.

For instance, boys who decide they identify as girls are having great success in track and field in some parts of the country. Their success denies girls the opportunity to get college scholarships. That’s the justification for some states enacting laws blocking transgender youth from playing sports.

The states which are impacted are Florida, Montana, West Virginia, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The ban increases the number of states against which California officials have imposed travel restrictions now stands at 17.

In 2016, the state passed a law calling for travel restrictions to certain states because of “religious freedom” measures in republican led legislatures. Those legislators allowed organizations to deny services to gay families.